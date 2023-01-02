BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Jammu, Jan 2: Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by Rajeev Sharma, former MLA, and Anuradha Charak, BJP Vice-President listened to the public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Visiting people and deputations presented their issues in front of BJP leaders. Various issues represented contained matters of individual concerns as well as development-oriented related to their respective areas, a press note said.
Visiting deputations and individuals shared their concerns related to electricity, water, revenue, ration, etc. with the senior party leaders and requested their redressal.
BJP leaders listened to all the individuals and the deputations patiently and immediately took up the matters with the concerned departmental officials telephonically as well as issued letters for the others. Talking to the concerned authorities, they pressed for the prompt redressal of the issues.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nirmal Singh stressed the party’s commitment to resolving public issues to the maximum of their satisfaction. He said that the public grievances camps initiated by the party have bridged the gap between the public and the administration and enabled them to find prompt solutions to their issues.