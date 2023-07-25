BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Jammu, July 25: Senior BJP leaders listened to public grievances at their party headquarters in Jammu.
According to a press note, Kavinder Gupta, R S Pathania and Munish Sharma listened to the grievances of a large number of people from different areas of Jammu province. The people narrated their problems to the BJP leaders related to government departments, especially those dealing with essential services.
A deputation of PRIs from far flung areas of Udhampur canvassed for meeting staff requirements in educational institutions. In recent Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), masters and teachers have been shunted out and places in or around cities and areas of Duddu-Basantgarh, Pancheri, Chenani, Kulwanta, Ram Nagar, Ghordi and Bobey zones have been affected badly. This has fuelled public resentment against these transfers.
The BJP leaders took up all the cases with the senior officials of the concerned departments and asked for speedy disposal of all the genuine matters.