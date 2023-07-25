BJP leaders listen to public grievances

A deputation of PRIs from far flung areas of Udhampur canvassed for meeting staff requirements in educational institutions. In recent Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), masters and teachers have been shunted out and places in or around cities and areas of Duddu-Basantgarh, Pancheri, Chenani, Kulwanta, Ram Nagar, Ghordi and Bobey zones have been affected badly. This has fuelled public resentment against these transfers.