BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Jammu, Sep 26 : R S Pathania, BJP Spokesperson and Munish Sharma, BJYM Incharge listened to the public grievances at a public darbar conducted at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu While interacting with a deputation of villages from Udhampur, Pathania, underscored the need for developing site seeing facilities around Devika while it passes outside Udhampur as well, a press release said.Deputation from Udhampur said that the people of Udhampur are thankful to the Bharat Sarkar as well as local MP for sanctioning a mega project for District Udhampur and a major amount of the project is being used for developing/nurturing sewerage facilities in Udhampur town.