BJP leaders listen to public grievances

Jammu, Sep 26 : R S Pathania, BJP Spokesperson and Munish Sharma, BJYM Incharge listened to the public grievances at a public darbar conducted at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu While interacting with a deputation of villages from Udhampur, Pathania, underscored the need for developing site seeing facilities around Devika while it passes outside Udhampur as well, a press release said.Deputation from Udhampur said that the people of Udhampur are thankful to the Bharat Sarkar as well as local MP for sanctioning a mega project for District Udhampur and a major amount of the project is being used for developing/nurturing sewerage facilities in Udhampur town.
Visiting deputation underscored the need for expanding the scope of developmental activities around The Holy Devika river while it meanders through the flanks of Udhampur. He further called for nurturing state-of-art facilities, may it be Nainsoo, Battal Balian, Manpa, Dhanouri, Badali, villages.