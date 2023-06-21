BJP leaders observe International Yoga Day across J&K

Jammu, June 21: Senior leaders of J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday led party activists to practice yoga in assembly segments of the Union Territory across Jammu & Kashmir, on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, along with general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, BJP NEM and headquarter Incharge Priya Sethi, district president Parmod Kapahi, party spokesperson advocate Purnima Sharma, BJP OBC Morcha president Sunil Prajapati and others performed Yoga at Shree Maharaja Hari Singhji Park, Near Tawi Bridge, Jammu. Hundreds of people drawn from different sections of the society, including religious and social organizations were also among the participants.
Raina recalled that the International Day of Yoga was proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. He suggested that June 21 be designated as the International Day of Yoga as it is the longest day of summer, which holds special significance in many parts of the world. The proposal received overwhelming support from the member nations of the United Nations, leading to the adoption of a resolution on December 11, 2014.
Koul said, “Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India and it is a combination of a range of exercises, postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and meditation. Although yoga had been practised in India and few other countries, it got global acceptance in the year 2014.”
Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh along with DDC chairperson Bharat Bhushan Bodhi, senior officials of police and civil administration performed Yoga at Gulshan Ground, Jammu. He said, “In the present era, when allopathic and other streams of treatment are costly, it is yoga, which is totally free. It only needs time to practice and gives very positive results if one adopts it in daily life style.”
MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with general secretary J&K BJP Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, former minister Chander Prakash Ganga performed Yoga in the premises of prestigious Health institute, the AIIMS, Samba.
Jugal, on the occasion, said that the resolution recognized the holistic benefits of Yoga for physical and mental health and emphasized its importance in promoting a balanced lifestyle.
Former minister Sat Sharma along with vice-president Chander Mohan Gupta, party treasurer Parbhat Singh Jamwal, councillor Mankotia and other party workers performed Yoga at Gurha, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. MP Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Ali Khatana along with other local leaders performed Yoga at Poonch.
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur along with Arif Raja, district president Ashok Bhat, Sheikh Bashir, Manzoor Bhat, Salinder Singh and others performed Yoga at Jawahar Nagar Park, Srinagar.