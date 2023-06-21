BJP leaders observe International Yoga Day across J&K

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, along with general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, BJP NEM and headquarter Incharge Priya Sethi, district president Parmod Kapahi, party spokesperson advocate Purnima Sharma, BJP OBC Morcha president Sunil Prajapati and others performed Yoga at Shree Maharaja Hari Singhji Park, Near Tawi Bridge, Jammu. Hundreds of people drawn from different sections of the society, including religious and social organizations were also among the participants.

Raina recalled that the International Day of Yoga was proposed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. He suggested that June 21 be designated as the International Day of Yoga as it is the longest day of summer, which holds special significance in many parts of the world. The proposal received overwhelming support from the member nations of the United Nations, leading to the adoption of a resolution on December 11, 2014.