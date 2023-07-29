BJP miserably failed to develop Jammu region : NC

According to a press release, this was stated by Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President JKNC Jammu, while addressing a party meeting. Rattan Lal emphasised that the people of the Jammu region have been deprived of essential facilities, forcing them to take to the streets repeatedly to bring attention to their issues. Despite the significant mandate received from the people of Jammu in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the ruling party has miserably failed to fulfill the aspirations of unemployed youth and other population, he added.