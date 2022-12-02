BJP nominates new district presidents, others

According to a press note, Chander Mohan Gupta (former Mayor Jammu) is nominated as BJP Vice-President J&K UT, Ayodhya Gupta nominated as BJP Secretary J&K UT, and Adv Purnima Sharma (former Dy. Mayor) nominated as BJP Spokesperson J&K UT.

Parmodh Kapahi is nominated as President of Jammu District.Omi Khajuria is nominated as President of Jammu North District. Rekha Mahajan is nominated as President of Jammu South District.Sunil Shastri is nominated as President of Jammu Border District. Kashmira Singh is nominated as President of Samba District. Rajeev Sharma is nominated as President of Akhnoor District. Neena Sharma is nominated as President of Nowshera District. Dinesh Sharma is nominated as President of Rajouri District. Rajesh Kumar is nominated as President of Poonch District. Rohit Dubey is nominated as President of Reasi District. Gopal Mahajan is nominated as President of Kathua District. Darshan Singh Thakkar is nominated as President of Pahari Zila (Basohli) District. Arun Gupta is nominated as President of Udhampur District. Rajeshwar Kumar is nominated as President of Ramban District.