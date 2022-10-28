BJP nominates new Mandal Presidents

In Basohli District, Vishal Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Mandli. Gian Chand is nominated as Mandal President of Dhar Mahanpur. Dhani Ram is nominated as Mandal President of Duggan.

In Kathua District, Gain Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Jasrota. Randhir Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Logate. Ajay Sharma is nominated as Mandal President of Lakhanpur. Samwar Singh Salaria is nominated as Mandal President of Dinga Mandal.