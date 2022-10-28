BJP nominates new Mandal Presidents

Jammu, Oct 28: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina in consultation with other senior party leaders nominated new Mandal Presidents of the party in various Districts of Jammu region.
In Basohli District, Vishal Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Mandli. Gian Chand is nominated as Mandal President of Dhar Mahanpur. Dhani Ram is nominated as Mandal President of Duggan.
In Kathua District, Gain Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Jasrota. Randhir Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Logate. Ajay Sharma is nominated as Mandal President of Lakhanpur. Samwar Singh Salaria is nominated as Mandal President of Dinga Mandal.
In Samba District, Ankush Mahajan is nominated as Mandal President of Samba. Rajesh Upadhaya is nominated as Mandal President of Ghagwal. Ch. Shiv Kumar is nominated as Mandal President of Ramgarh. Brij Paul Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Gurha Slathia. S. Shamsher Singh is nominated as Mandal President of Baba Sidhgoria. Kulbhushan Singh Jasrotia is nominated as Mandal President of Rajpura Bainglad.