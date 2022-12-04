BJP nominates new Prabharis, Seh-Prabharis

Jammu, Dec 4: After consultation with BJP National General Secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, Seh-Prabhari J&K Ashish Sood and J&K General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina nominated new Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis for various Divisions and districts in Jammu and Kashmir.