BJP nominates new Prabharis, Seh-Prabharis

Jammu, Dec 4: After consultation with BJP National General Secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh, Seh-Prabhari J&K Ashish Sood and J&K General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina nominated new Prabharis and Seh-Prabharis for various Divisions and districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, Sunil Sharma, BJP General Secretary is nominated as BJP Incharge for Kashmir Division. Vibodh Gupta, BJP General Secretary is nominated as BJP Incharge for Jammu Poonch Parliamentary Constituency. Dr Devinder Manyal, BJP General Secretary is nominated as BJP Incharge for Kathua-Udhampur- Doda Parliamentary Constituency.