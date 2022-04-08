BJP not working to enjoy power: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Apr 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh on Friday stated that the party (BJP) was not working to “enjoy the power” but was toiling hard to make the “nation strong and society prosperous.”
He maintained that all the BJP activists had been “serving selflessly for generations to achieve this aim.” Chugh was addressing “activists’ meet of party’s organizational districts Jammu and Jammu West.”
Tarun Chugh was also accompanied by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, former president Sat Sharma, general secretary Vibodh Gupta, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, Priya Sethi and Sunil Sethi besides other senior party leaders.
BJP Jammu district meeting was held at BJP headquarter Trikuta Nagar, while district Jammu West meeting was held at Jagat Resorts Shakti Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP office bearers, former MLCs, councillors, district and Mandal presidents besides other activists participated in the meetings.
Chugh, while addressing the meetings, interacted with the activists of both the organizational districts of BJP.
He enquired about the organizational set up of the party and its Morchas, departments and Cells at the basic level. He asked the party activists to carry out their organizational activities among the masses so as to involve them with the party’s mission.
Ravinder Raina, in his address, spoke on the organizational principles and mission. He said, “BJP has emerged as the most popular political party in the nation. In Jammu & Kashmir BJP has gained tremendous popularity among all the sections in both the regions where, earlier, other political parties like NC, PDP and Congress had deceived people and exploited them for their vested interests.”
He asked the party workers to work in a mission mode to make BJP victorious in the ensuing assembly elections.