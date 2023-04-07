BJP on mission mode to reach out to last person in society: Devender Singh Rana

About 30 deputations apart from individuals from across the state met the BJP leaders, who redressed their grievances by taking up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Rana said the commitment of the Prime Minister to public welfare keeps every worker on mission mode to be amid them like a family. “This inspiring ethos of the BJP since its inception from the Jana Sangh era is a major irritant for the Congress and the self-styled socialists, which is why they are channelising all their negative energies towards maligning the party of the people, for the people and by the people. Earlier, the momentum of opposing the BJP was feeble but after these parties were almost rooted out from the ground by the people due to their self-centric, anarchistic, opportunistic and dynastic politics, the venom has gained the intensity. However, the more these parties orchestrate campaigns against the BJP, the more it becomes dearer to the people for its Nation First mission,” he added.