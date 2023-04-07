BJP on mission mode to reach out to last person in society: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, Apr 7: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only to steer the nation to highest pinnacles of progress and development but also to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes percolate down to last person in the society.
“The Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat is Sashaktikaran (empowerment) of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste, as per his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, Rana said, adding that it is with this mantra that every BJP Karyakarta is reaching out to the people, aware them about the schemes tailored by the government for their welfare, listen to their problems and make every effort in getting these resolved by taking up the grievances or issues with appropriate forums in the administration.
Devender Rana alongwith Munish Sharma, Prabhari BJYM and Parneesh Mahajan, Incharge Training Department were interacting with the people during the public grievances redressal camp—a mechanism held on weekly basis-- at the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.
About 30 deputations apart from individuals from across the state met the BJP leaders, who redressed their grievances by taking up the matter with the concerned authorities.
Rana said the commitment of the Prime Minister to public welfare keeps every worker on mission mode to be amid them like a family. “This inspiring ethos of the BJP since its inception from the Jana Sangh era is a major irritant for the Congress and the self-styled socialists, which is why they are channelising all their negative energies towards maligning the party of the people, for the people and by the people. Earlier, the momentum of opposing the BJP was feeble but after these parties were almost rooted out from the ground by the people due to their self-centric, anarchistic, opportunistic and dynastic politics, the venom has gained the intensity. However, the more these parties orchestrate campaigns against the BJP, the more it becomes dearer to the people for its Nation First mission,” he added.
Rana referred in detail to the path-breaking initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, One Nation-One Ration Card, StartUp, Digital Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, Izzat Ghar programme and much more, saying these schemes have changed the lives of the people. He said the health cover of Rs five lakh each is available to over 50 crore families across the country, which includes the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir, as a special dispensation. He made a mention of the most successful Covid containment campaign under the leadership of the Prime Minister, saying this was unparalleled across the pandemic inflicted world.