BJP only hope for people to steer J&K to peace, political stability: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Jan 14: Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul today said that the BJP is the only hope for people to steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, political stability and progress.
The Secretary Organisation exuded confidence to achieve the objective of heralding a new era of inclusive development with equal opportunities to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste. “A massive thrust is already on to ensure overall growth by way of massive investments and implementation of various schemes and programmes, designed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Naya Jammu and Kashmir,” Koul said while welcoming Youth National Conference President of Ramban District and Member District Development Council from Batote Jagbir Dass into the BJP at the party headquarters here this evening.
Koul said that joining of public spirited people will further strengthen the world’s largest political party—the BJP—to serve the masses with renewed vigour and confidence. A collective effort alone can put Jammu and Kashmir on the faster track of development, he said, adding that the day is not far when this part of the country will join the nation’s enviable growth story.
Welcoming the new entrant into the party fold, senior leader Devender Singh Rana described the BJP as a force to reckon with, saying the past about nine years in particular have shown how a new dimension could be given to nation building with visionary policies and a sense of devotion and dedication. India’s image has grown manifold across the globe under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.