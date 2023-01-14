BJP only hope for people to steer J&K to peace, political stability: Ashok Koul

The Secretary Organisation exuded confidence to achieve the objective of heralding a new era of inclusive development with equal opportunities to all, irrespective of region, religion or caste. “A massive thrust is already on to ensure overall growth by way of massive investments and implementation of various schemes and programmes, designed as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Naya Jammu and Kashmir,” Koul said while welcoming Youth National Conference President of Ramban District and Member District Development Council from Batote Jagbir Dass into the BJP at the party headquarters here this evening.

Koul said that joining of public spirited people will further strengthen the world’s largest political party—the BJP—to serve the masses with renewed vigour and confidence. A collective effort alone can put Jammu and Kashmir on the faster track of development, he said, adding that the day is not far when this part of the country will join the nation’s enviable growth story.