BJP pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary

According to a press note, aprogramme was organised in this connection by party’s SC Morcha at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

J&K BJP General Secretaries Adv Vibodh Gupta and Dr D K Manyal along with Morcha President Prof G.R. Bhagat, Jagdish Bhagat Prabhari SC Morcha, Bharat Bhushan DDC Chairman Jammu, former MLAs, District Presidents with their team members, and various Prominent Leaders of BJP commemorated Mahaparinirvana Divas of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.