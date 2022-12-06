BJP pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Jammu, Dec 6: J&K BJP paid rich tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary.
According to a press note, aprogramme was organised in this connection by party’s SC Morcha at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
J&K BJP General Secretaries Adv Vibodh Gupta and Dr D K Manyal along with Morcha President Prof G.R. Bhagat, Jagdish Bhagat Prabhari SC Morcha, Bharat Bhushan DDC Chairman Jammu, former MLAs, District Presidents with their team members, and various Prominent Leaders of BJP commemorated Mahaparinirvana Divas of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
On this occasion, many leaders of J&K UT SC Morcha and many other senior BJP leader paid homage to the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
Ayodhya Gupta Prabhari Jammu South, Vidya Moten Secretary & DDC Rakesh Sangral General Secretary, JeetAngral Ex Chairman Social Justice JMC, J R Kalsi, Media Secretary JK UT SC Morcha and other party leaders were also present.
Vibodh Gupta spoke about the life achievements of Dr Ambedkar and the role played by him as a leading activist and social reformer. He threw light on the achievements of Father of Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.
Dr Manyal said that the Babasaheb Ambedkar dedicated most of his life to empowering and voicing concerns for the downtrodden. He also played a crucial role in promoting gender equality.
Prof GR Bhagat reiterated the party’s commitment to work for the empowerment of the downtrodden following the teachings and the principles of Baba Saheb.