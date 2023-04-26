BJP pays tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh

Ravinder Raina said that Maharaja Hari Singh was a great reformer, visionary, a revolutionary and a patriotic ruler who forcefully established the idea of free India in First Indian Round Table Conference held in London. He said that the Maharaja was a true nationalist and patriot who played an important role in the independence struggle. Maharaja joined the whole of Jammu & Kashmir including the areas that are now under illegal occupation. He was also instrumental in framing Praja Parishad and all the prominent struggles of the common masses in J&K, he added.