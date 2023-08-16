BJP pays tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Jammu, Aug 16: Jammu and Kashmir BJP remembered former Prime Minister and veteran leader Atal Behari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.
According to a press note, in a programme held at party headquarter, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal and other leaders paid floral tributes to the great leader.
Kavinder Gupta, while paying tributes, said that Atal Behari Vajpayee had a long history of work spread over more than fifty years in Jana Sangh and then BJP. In every sphere he left a mark through his splendid and unmatching work. Atal Behari Vajpayee had set new examples of how to take all together in politics and set new parameters in political field, he added.
Kavinder Gupta also spoke on Vajpayee’s role when Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee had launched agitation for full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India by raising voice against the permit system. He said that the life of Vajpayee will keep inspiring the party activists and the nationalist forces to devote themselves for the nation.
Sat Sharma said that Atal Behari Vajpayee was an institution in himself, who devoted his entire life for the country and the nation has seen very less leaders of his ideology, principles and stature.