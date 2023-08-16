BJP pays tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary

According to a press note, in a programme held at party headquarter, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal and other leaders paid floral tributes to the great leader.

Kavinder Gupta, while paying tributes, said that Atal Behari Vajpayee had a long history of work spread over more than fifty years in Jana Sangh and then BJP. In every sphere he left a mark through his splendid and unmatching work. Atal Behari Vajpayee had set new examples of how to take all together in politics and set new parameters in political field, he added.