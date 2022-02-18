BJP pursuing anti-poor, anti-youth policies: Farooq

Jammu, Feb 18: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday criticised the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) for pursuing anti-poor and anti-youth policies, saying the problems of the people had multiplied over the years with major brunt being faced by the educated unemployed due to burgeoning unemployment problem.
Interacting with a delegation of the National Conference Students Union (NCSU), he shared the concerns of the youth saying that the joblessness had increased manifold with limited options available to the aspirants and the slow pace in the recruitment process.
Abdullah said the pandemic had further aggravated the situation as the skilled and unskilled workforce feels pushed to the wall.
He said that the NC had all along stood by youth and would continue to fight for their legitimate cause. The three-time chief minister said that the youth could not be pushed to the wall and that measures were needed to be expedited to address the issues concerning them.
He urged the NC cadre to stand steadfast in highlighting the problems of the people, especially as inflation was on a rise.