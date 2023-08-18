BJP pushing small traders to wall: Sadhotra

Jammu, Aug 18: Senior National Conference leader and Former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today blamed the BJP double engine government for its anti-people policies, saying that the small traders have suffered hugely under its over nine years governance especially post demonetization and introduction of illogical GST regime.
According to a press release, he was Interacting with the office bearers of Swarankar Sanastha Jammu West at Janipur in Jammu North Assembly Constituency. Sadhotra expressed solidarity with the swarankars and marginalized traders and said such an insensitivity on the part of the government had never been comprehended. The daily earners, the reddiwallas and vendors have been undergoing very tough times due to economic mellow down and wrong policies being pursued by the government at the centre and in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.