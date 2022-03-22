BJP ready for assembly polls, will form next govt in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Raina, in his address, focused on the further strengthening of party’s Morchas and said that they must reach the ground level within stipulated time frame. He said that Morchas of the party work in a two way manner. “ While they ensure that the party policies are reaching up to every community, they also serve the important purpose of informing the party leadership of their community’s concerns,”he said.

According to him, the Morcha activists have the double responsibility on their shoulders before the approaching assembly elections and hence must be working with added dedication.