BJP ready for assembly polls, will form next govt in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Mar 22: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said his party is ready for assembly polls and that it will form the next government.
According to a press note, Raina was addressing All Marchas’ Sammelan of Jammu rural organised by BJP at Domana.
“Bharatiya Janata Party is ready for assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. With the dedicated efforts of dedicated activists, BJP will form the next government in J&K,” said the BJP president for J&K.
Raina, in his address, focused on the further strengthening of party’s Morchas and said that they must reach the ground level within stipulated time frame. He said that Morchas of the party work in a two way manner. “ While they ensure that the party policies are reaching up to every community, they also serve the important purpose of informing the party leadership of their community’s concerns,”he said.
According to him, the Morcha activists have the double responsibility on their shoulders before the approaching assembly elections and hence must be working with added dedication.
Raina also highlighted various public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government and asked the Morcha activists to work for their implementation at the ground level to gain people’s trust and ensure party’s victory in elections. Sham Lal Sharma, Rajinder Singh Chib, Karan Singh and other senior BJP leaders also spoke on the occasion.