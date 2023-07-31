‘BJP ready for ULB, Panchayat elections’

Jammu, July 31: J&K BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) president RavinderRaina Monday stated that his party was ready to face elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats in the Union Territory (UT).
Raina, along with party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and other senior leaders, was addressing a series of meetings at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP president, while addressing the meetings, stressed upon the party leaders holding important responsibilities at different levels, to further gear up their activities in view of the upcoming elections of ULBs and Panchayats.
“The BJP is always in field with its leaders and ground level activists in regular contact with the masses while undertaking door to door campaign, educating them about various welfare schemes and extending help in availing the benefits of social security schemes of the union government,” Raina said and added that the party was fully ready to go for elections to be held for ULBs and panchayats.