BJP rule an era of broken promises: Sadhotra

Sadhotra further called out the BJP for exploiting religious sentiments, inciting ultra-nationalist passions, and creating drift between the communities to remain glued to the power.

"Now that the BJP stands exposed for failure on all fronts and pushing the nation to crisis like situations, it has resorted to visiting doorsteps of the alienated people, in a vain bid to establish the connect, but the response is more than clear, as manifested in the recently held Karnataka that has sent shock waves to the entire saffron rank and file,” the NC leader said.