BJP Sanskriti, Art and Culture Cell releases devotional song

A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Bharat Bhushan Sharma said that in J&K devotional songs are played everywhere during every religious ritual or function whether it is Jagrata, Langar, Seva, Pooja or other religious rituals.

He said that the people of J&K should also support and encourage the local artists of J&K so that they could also grow and reach new heights in their respective industries as it would make every citizen of J&K proud.