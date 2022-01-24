BJP Sanskriti, Art and Culture Cell releases devotional song

Jammu, Jan 24: J&K BJP Sanskriti Art and Culture Cell Convenor Bharat Bhushan Sharma launched a new devotional song 'Nakodar Saiyaa Da'.
The song Nakodar Saiyaa Da has been sung by singer Vishal Sufi, lyrics are by Manjeet Maskeen, music by Naresh, video editing by K K Malhotra, produced by Rajveer Manni with special thanks to Dera Baba Murad Shah Ji Trust for direction under YouTube Channel Maa Bawe Wali Records.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Bharat Bhushan Sharma said that in J&K devotional songs are played everywhere during every religious ritual or function whether it is Jagrata, Langar, Seva, Pooja or other religious rituals.
He said that the people of J&K should also support and encourage the local artists of J&K so that they could also grow and reach new heights in their respective industries as it would make every citizen of J&K proud.
Sharma said that the youth of J&K should also participate more in the religious activities and rituals as it would guide them towards an enlightened future and prevent them from going on the wrong track in life and doing illegal activities like drugs and ruining their own lives.