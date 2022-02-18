BJP scripted Delimitation Commission draft: Cong

Jammu, Feb 18: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmed Mir Friday rejected the Delimitation Commission draft proposals alleging that it was scripted by the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) and sought its review before putting it in the public domain.
Addressing a news conference here, Mir, joined by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla while referring to the alleged leaked audio conversation of BJP’s J&K unit president with one of the party’s former MLAs accused BJP of “eroding the autonomy of independent constitutional institutions with its uncalled for interference to serve its political interests”.
“As the commission had yet to put its draft in the public domain, Congress was exercising restraint in giving its reaction. However, after this evidence, it is clear that the proposals were being scripted by the leaders of the ruling party. This has raised a question mark over the credibility of the Delimitation Commission,” he said.
When his attention was drawn towards the BJP leader’s statement that the “leaked audio was doctored” Mir said, “Let him address a news conference and come clear on the issue. This (audio) surfaced after the draft proposals of the commission created a stir in the area represented by the ex-MLA. Hence the leader in question was reassuring the former MLA that his electoral interests will not be compromised.”
He said that Congress would demand the review of the draft by the Delimitation Commission before putting it in the public domain as its proposals violated all accepted parameters.