BJP seeks white paper from PDD on indiscriminate power cuts

“There is not a single day when we do not hear of power sector reforms in J&K and capacity additions that have taken place over the last few decades, especially over the last few years. As a representative of the industries body at the J&K Regulatory Commission several years back I was given to understand that the power system in J&K would improve after implementation of PMDP, RAPDRP, IPDS and such other schemes, but nothing seems to have changed,” Sharma bemoaned, in a statement issued, to press.

He regretted that the more these reforms were tom-tommed, the more were the electricity cuts that the consumers of electricity faced in J&K in general and Jammu province in particular.