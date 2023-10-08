BJP seeks white paper from PDD on indiscriminate power cuts
Jammu, Oct 8: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Y V Sharma Sunday asked Power Development Department (PDD) to “come out with a white paper on the reasons about why it could not provide 24x7 electricity to its consumers even after thousands of crores were spent in J&K for reforms in power sector.”
“There is not a single day when we do not hear of power sector reforms in J&K and capacity additions that have taken place over the last few decades, especially over the last few years. As a representative of the industries body at the J&K Regulatory Commission several years back I was given to understand that the power system in J&K would improve after implementation of PMDP, RAPDRP, IPDS and such other schemes, but nothing seems to have changed,” Sharma bemoaned, in a statement issued, to press.
He regretted that the more these reforms were tom-tommed, the more were the electricity cuts that the consumers of electricity faced in J&K in general and Jammu province in particular.
“These cuts are usually attributed to non-availability of funds to buy electricity, shutdowns for carrying out repair works in power networks, addition of new systems and very often non-availability of electricity from the grid. The fact, however, remains that the people of J&K experience the same issues related to power in 2023 as they were probably facing in 1990 or even earlier,” Sharma stated.
He wanted to know that even after spending thousands of crores of rupees into implementation of new schemes and capacity addition the consumers had to face power cuts then what was the great idea of spending this kind of public money.