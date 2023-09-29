BJP set to score big win in upcoming LAHDC- Kargil polls: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Sep 29 : Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul today said that his party is all set to score a big win in upcoming polls for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil.
According to a press release, Koul, who is also the general secretary (Organisation), J&K and Ladakh BJP during his tour of Kargil district along with some other leaders addressed a series of review meetings for the LAHDC- Kargil elections.
During his meetings, Ashok Koul, along with the Election Management Team reviewed the ongoing preparations for the elections to be held on October 4. He said that with the unprecedented development of the whole region under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is set to score a big win in the elections.
Ashok Koul asked the party leaders to garner support of every individual in the form of vote for BJP for promoting development. He stressed that all the activists should reach the polling booth in time, while he focused on the preparation of party workers in the ongoing campaign of LAHDC elections.
Sat Sharma asked the party leaders to ensure their meetings and seek blessings of various prominent social organisations, Lamas and other prominent persons in the area, while familiarising them with the initiatives taken by the BJP government for the welfare of the region.
Vikram Randhawa asked the party workers to focus their complete energy to gain the votes for the party in the few days for elections.