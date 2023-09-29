BJP set to score big win in upcoming LAHDC- Kargil polls: Ashok Koul

Ashok Koul asked the party leaders to garner support of every individual in the form of vote for BJP for promoting development. He stressed that all the activists should reach the polling booth in time, while he focused on the preparation of party workers in the ongoing campaign of LAHDC elections.

Sat Sharma asked the party leaders to ensure their meetings and seek blessings of various prominent social organisations, Lamas and other prominent persons in the area, while familiarising them with the initiatives taken by the BJP government for the welfare of the region.

Vikram Randhawa asked the party workers to focus their complete energy to gain the votes for the party in the few days for elections.