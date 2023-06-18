‘BJP shying to hold assembly elections’

He alleged that BJP fears imminent defeat and backlash of the people. In a statement Sadhotra said that the BJP leadership has sensed the public mood and overwhelming anger even in its restricted so-called core constituency owing to anti-people policies and failure on all fronts in the past nine years, which is why the party is shying away in facing the electorate.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of the BJP's authoritarian rule in terms of repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A that has not only deprived the bonafide residents of their constitutional rights on jobs and lands but also downgraded the biggest Maharaja's State as a Union Territory. “This is not what even some die-hard BJP cadres in Jammu had dreamt of despite their preliminary euphoria over the August 2019 political developments. They too are now annoyed and openly criticizing the party leadership for relegating J&K to an embarrassing status where nothing but a dark future is haunting the residents, especially the youth,” he said.