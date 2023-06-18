‘BJP shying to hold assembly elections’

Jammu, June 17: Former Minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today assailed the BJP for denial of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir by not holding much awaited and long due elections to the legislative assembly.
He alleged that BJP fears imminent defeat and backlash of the people. In a statement Sadhotra said that the BJP leadership has sensed the public mood and overwhelming anger even in its restricted so-called core constituency owing to anti-people policies and failure on all fronts in the past nine years, which is why the party is shying away in facing the electorate.
He said Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of the BJP's authoritarian rule in terms of repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A that has not only deprived the bonafide residents of their constitutional rights on jobs and lands but also downgraded the biggest Maharaja's State as a Union Territory. “This is not what even some die-hard BJP cadres in Jammu had dreamt of despite their preliminary euphoria over the August 2019 political developments. They too are now annoyed and openly criticizing the party leadership for relegating J&K to an embarrassing status where nothing but a dark future is haunting the residents, especially the youth,” he said.
Sadhotra took the BJP head on for failing in restoring the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir despite making a commitment in Parliament. He said this reflects its colonial mindset and lack of political understanding.
Counting the failures of the BJP Double Engine Government in ensuring development and smooth functioning of various utility services, MrSadhotra referred to the obtaining erratic power and drinking water supply in Jammu during these scorching summers and said this is the worst example of irresponsible and unaccountable government. The people have virtually been left to fend for themselves. The development remains restricted to government propaganda as nothing is visible on the ground.