BJP stands for rights of underprivileged: Raina

Jammu, Feb 18:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K unit president RavinderRaina Friday said that the party had always stood for the rights of the underprivileged.
A statement of BJP issued here said that interacting with the leaders of Other Social Castes (OSCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the BJP headquarters in Jammu said that Raina said that the nation was proud of these communities and BJP always stood for the rights of the underprivileged.
He said that the issues of these communities would be highlighted by the BJP at the right forum for their cause and assured them that the entire BJP family stands with them.
The OBCs leaders had called on Raina for the inclusion of Julaha, Bafinda, Kasb, Ansari castes (other than in Scheduled Castes) in the Jammu and Kashmir list of OSCs and OBCs.