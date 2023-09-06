BJP strengthened, progressed nation with its vision: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Sep 6: Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta today said that BJP strengthened and progressed nation with its long term vision.
According to a press note, he was speaking during listening of public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Gupta added that that BJP is the only political party that has worked the ground level, ensured policies that have integrated the whole nation along its length and breadth and strengthened and progressed the nation with a long term vision. He said that committed to the basic principle of development of all and development for all, BJP has empathetically approached the left out sections of the society and made the goverance accessible for the common masses. These grievance camps, held daily at the party headquarter, serves the same purpose to provide the people a people friendly interface to share the grievances and get their solutions.
People and deputations from Patta Bohri, Samba, BantaTab, Channi Himmat and other areas visited the party headquarter to share their issues regarding street lights, supply of water, replacement of transformer, fixing conductors for electric poles, pending wages of PHE employees, ration card upgradation and other issues.