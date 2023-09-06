BJP strengthened, progressed nation with its vision: Kavinder Gupta

According to a press note, he was speaking during listening of public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Gupta added that that BJP is the only political party that has worked the ground level, ensured policies that have integrated the whole nation along its length and breadth and strengthened and progressed the nation with a long term vision. He said that committed to the basic principle of development of all and development for all, BJP has empathetically approached the left out sections of the society and made the goverance accessible for the common masses. These grievance camps, held daily at the party headquarter, serves the same purpose to provide the people a people friendly interface to share the grievances and get their solutions.