BJP to celebrate Accession Day today

Jammu, Oct 25: In tandem with its annual ritual, J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate “Accession Day” at a grand scale tomorrow i.e., October 26 by organising a number of events.
“BJP will celebrate Accession Day of Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow at 11 am at Maharaja Hari Singh Park,” a party spokesperson said.
Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26 in 1947 and it was accepted on October 27 due to which J&K became an inseparable part of the Union of India, he said.
As a part of a string of events, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma will flag off the "Vilay Dour Marathon" run organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its president Arun Prabhat tomorrow at 8 am.
“The marathon will be flagged off at Major Somnath Park, 4th Bridge Jammu Tawi and will culminate at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, backside of Hotel Fortune Riviera,” the spokesperson said.
Similarly, BJP Mahila Morcha too is organising a special event to celebrate ‘Accession Day’ tomorrow at 5.30 pm at Maharaja Hari Singh Statue, Tawi Bridge, Jammu. To mark the occasion, Samadhan Foundation will organise “Adhimilanotsav – Duggar Goonj” at Purmandal Jammu at 3 pm.