BJP to conduct series of service programmes

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, appreciated the party workers for carrying out their responsibilities diligently in the 1st phase of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh" Abhiyan in which the Mitti (soil) was collected from the homes of the martyrs and others. He asked the party leaders to actively lead the Abhiyaan in its 2nd phase, in which the Mitti received from the whole of Jammu and Kashmir would be collected at about 150 Blocks in the region of Jammu and Kashmir by October 7 and 8. He said that Abhiyaan is aimed to create a feeling of oneness and belongingness among all Bharatiya. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic "women Reservation Bill" which will prove to be a milestone in the building of a strengthened social system in the nation.

Ashok Koul discussed in detail the forthcoming party programmes ensuring the participation of activists from every level. He shared that party activists are already carrying out the Blood Donation Camps, Medical Camps and distribution of Ayushmaan Bharat Cards from September 18 to 23. He said that the party activists would celebrate the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh ji on 23rd of September. On 24th of September, party activists would listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme on their respective Booths. Birthday of Deen Dayal Upadhyay will be celebrated on 25th of September. From 26th September to 2nd October, the party activists would carry out Mandal Pravas Yojana and Booth Sampark Abhiyaan, Koul added.