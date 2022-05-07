BJP to have its CM after elections: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, May 7: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Saturday stated that the party would have its own Chief Minister (CM) after the upcoming elections as the party was robustly moving towards its mission of “50-plus” seats amid strong wave in its favour.He was speaking to media after senior Congress leader Raju Sharma with his supporters joined BJP in presence of senior party leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul at party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar here.Raina said that the BJP was all set to form its own government and would have its own CM after elections which could just be four to six months away as the Delimitation Commission had completed its exercise in a transparent manner.
J&K BJP president said that the Commission in its recommendations did justice with all sections of the society. “Its recommendations for reservation to Kashmiri migrants and the PoJK refugees will undo injustice and discrimination meted out to the communities during the last seven decades. Abrogation of Article 370 was a major step in this direction to ensure justice to all. BJP government is committed and will remain committed for all-inclusive development of all sections of the society without any discrimination or prejudice. Everyone will get justice under BJP rule,” Raina claimed.Earlier while welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Raina took a dig at Congress stating, “The people are now well aware of the true face of Congress, which bats for Pakistan, terrorists and separatists and does not mind working against national interests. Those who were feeling suffocated in Congress party are now joining BJP to serve the society.
They admire the work being done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country and thus are joining the BJP family to serve the society in a dedicated manner. The BJP's policy is aimed at the country's progress. BJP workers are like the soldiers guarding the borders,” Raina said.
“Daily joining of prominent leaders from other parties indicates that a strong wave is in our favour. This is making BJP stronger ahead of elections and strengthening our Mission 50 plus to form a government on our own,” the J&K BJP president said. He welcomed them into the party fold as “a part of the nation's development journey.”