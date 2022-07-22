BJP to hold event on July 24 | Defence Minister to pay tributes to Kargil martyrs: Kavinder

Jammu, July 22: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has stated that the BJP is organising a “grand event to pay tributes to the martyrs of Kargil on July 24 in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is visiting Jammu for the event, will also take part.”
Kavinder, while addressing a press conference here at party headquarters on Friday, informed that BJP’s J&K unit would hold several programmes this fortnight. The programmes began from July 14.
He said, “The UT unit of the party has also planned special events to arrange listening to PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme at booth level with all the party workers and the general masses on July 31, 2022.”
The senior BJP leader said that the day on which President-elect Droupadi Murmu would take oath as the President of India would also be celebrated with a grandiose programme at all the booths as it would for the first time in the history of the country that a tribal woman was becoming the President.
Besides, Kavinder said, “From August 13 to August 15, BJP activists will reach every house in the Union Territory to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement a great success. This is part of the celebrations of the glorious 75th Independence Day of India under the programme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launched by the Modi government.”
The former Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the party cadre to ensure the success of all the proposed events in the coming fortnight.
Among others who were present in the press conference included Munish Sharma incharge All Morchas BJP J&K, Arvind Gupta, Amit Gupta, Naresh Singh and Shrey Sethi.