BJP to hold event on July 24 | Defence Minister to pay tributes to Kargil martyrs: Kavinder

The senior BJP leader said that the day on which President-elect Droupadi Murmu would take oath as the President of India would also be celebrated with a grandiose programme at all the booths as it would for the first time in the history of the country that a tribal woman was becoming the President.

Besides, Kavinder said, “From August 13 to August 15, BJP activists will reach every house in the Union Territory to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement a great success. This is part of the celebrations of the glorious 75th Independence Day of India under the programme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launched by the Modi government.”