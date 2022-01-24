BJP to hold 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans'

Jammu, Jan 24: J&K BJP chalked out a strategy for its Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans while other ongoing programmes of party like 'Micro Donation' and 'Mann Ki Baat' were also discussed in a meeting held at the party's headquarters at Trikuta Nagar.
A statement of BJP issued here said J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina accompanied by former Deputy CM Nirmal Singh and J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul addressed the meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans and other ongoing programmes.
MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former minister Sat Sharma, vice presidents Sham Lal Sharma and Shakti Parihar, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Kumar Manyal, chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, spokespersons Abhinav Sharma and R S Pathania and BJP NEM Priya Sethi participated in the meeting.
Raina while addressing the meeting stressed for micro planning for Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans. He asked for conducting other programmes with active participation of booth level activists.
Raina also asked the senior party leaders to ensure that all the party activists participate in flag hoisting functions on the Republic Day in maximum places but in small groups following COVID-19 protocols.