BJP to hold 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans'

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, former minister Sat Sharma, vice presidents Sham Lal Sharma and Shakti Parihar, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Kumar Manyal, chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, spokespersons Abhinav Sharma and R S Pathania and BJP NEM Priya Sethi participated in the meeting.

Raina while addressing the meeting stressed for micro planning for Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans. He asked for conducting other programmes with active participation of booth level activists.