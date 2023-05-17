BJP to launch ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan’ from May 30 : Ravinder Raina

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting through virtual mode, said that under the leadership of PM Modi, there had been a paradigm shift towards people-centric governance in these past 9 years. He said, “There have been numerous structural transformations, which cover every sector of our society and economy. These 9 years have seen India rising and cementing its position as one of the strongest and most resilient countries in the world.” He added, “India is now steadily embarking on the path to become a superpower where its voice is heard and respected, where it is seen as a leader, guiding the entire world to the path towards the betterment of mankind.”

Chugh said, “We are now truly unlocking the potential of India and creating a developed and prosperous nation for our future generations under the strong principled governance by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He asked all the party leaders to ensure the reach of these achievements to the masses in the coming days.