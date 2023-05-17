BJP to launch ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan’ from May 30 : Ravinder Raina

Jammu, May 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch ‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan’ from May 30 in J&K.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina announced this while addressing UT unit’s one-day working committee meeting at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar Jammu here on Wednesday.
BJP national general secretary and Prabhari (in-charge) J&K Tarun Chugh also addressed the party leaders through virtual mode.
Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari (co-incharge) Ashish Sood also addressed the meeting.
MP Jugal Kishore Sharma; BJP national secretary Dr Narinder Singh; former Deputy Chief Ministers Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta; former MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas; former minister Sat Sharma and Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal also shared the dais.
Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting through virtual mode, said that under the leadership of PM Modi, there had been a paradigm shift towards people-centric governance in these past 9 years. He said, “There have been numerous structural transformations, which cover every sector of our society and economy. These 9 years have seen India rising and cementing its position as one of the strongest and most resilient countries in the world.” He added, “India is now steadily embarking on the path to become a superpower where its voice is heard and respected, where it is seen as a leader, guiding the entire world to the path towards the betterment of mankind.”
Chugh said, “We are now truly unlocking the potential of India and creating a developed and prosperous nation for our future generations under the strong principled governance by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He asked all the party leaders to ensure the reach of these achievements to the masses in the coming days.