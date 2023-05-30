BJP to launch massive campaign to highlight achievements: Ashok Koul

Jammu, May 30: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) J&K BJP, today said that his party will launch massive campaign to highlight achievements during nine years of Modi government.
According to a press note, he reviewed the preparations of party's media and social media teams in this connection. “BJP will launch a massive campaign during the next 30 days to highlight PM Modi’s nine year long tenure. Senior party leaders will take the achievements of Modi government to masses in Jammu and Kashmir during the meticulously designed "Maha Jana Sampark Campaign". The campaign will start with a press meet by party president,” said Ashok Koul.
He said that the campaign to highlight nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government must be magnificent and aggressive. Koul stressed that, whereas the programmes would be conducted in between the masses, however the central teams of the party's media and social media have to take a proactive role in ensuring the reach of the party's policies and achievements to every corner of the region. Koul also discussed the highlights of recently concluded media and social media conclaves organized by the party which received the positive response from all the quarters of media and social media fraternities.