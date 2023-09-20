BJP to reach out to last person in society: Surjeet Singh Slathia

“The Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat is Sashaktikaran (empowerment) of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste, as per his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Slathia said while addressing a public meetings in the run up to scheduled elections to ULBs and civic bodies

He added that it is with this mantra that every BJP Karyakarta is reaching out to the people, aware them about the schemes tailored by the government for their welfare, listen to their problems and make every effort in getting these resolved by taking up the grievances or issues with appropriate forums in the administration.