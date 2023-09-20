BJP to reach out to last person in society: Surjeet Singh Slathia
Jammu, Sep 20: Former Minister and Pradesh Vice President Surjeet Singh Slathia today said that the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only to steer the nation to highest pinnacles of progress and development but also to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes percolate down to last person in the society.
“The Prime Minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat is Sashaktikaran (empowerment) of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste, as per his cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Slathia said while addressing a public meetings in the run up to scheduled elections to ULBs and civic bodies
He added that it is with this mantra that every BJP Karyakarta is reaching out to the people, aware them about the schemes tailored by the government for their welfare, listen to their problems and make every effort in getting these resolved by taking up the grievances or issues with appropriate forums in the administration.
Slathia referred in detail to the path-breaking initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, One Nation-One Ration Card, StartUp, Digital Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Jan Dhan Yojana, Izzat Ghar programme and much more, saying these schemes have changed the lives of the people. He said the health cover of Rs 5 lakh each is available to over 50 crore families across the country, which includes the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir, as a special dispensation. He made a mention of the most successful Covid containment campaign under the leadership of the Prime Minister, saying this was unparalleled across the pandemic inflicted world. While several major economies crashed, India made a mark as the world’s fifth economy, notwithstanding the fact of multiple challenges facing the country. Over 81 crore population is getting free rations for nearly three years now and this speaks of the concern of the BJP towards the compatriots, he added.