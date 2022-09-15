BJP transformed country’s political landscape: Rana

The Co-Prabhari expressed his satisfaction over every segment of the party working with a sense of devotion to ensure the BJP’s splendid victory in the upcoming assembly elections. He shared his assessment about the mood of the people and said he was confident about all the five seats in the Chamba belt being won by the BJP. This is because of the progressive policies and implementation of various central and state sponsored schemes by the BJP government in the past five years. He said the mission of empowering the people and ensuring holistic development of the state will continue under the double engine government.

Reiterating the commitment of the BJP towards the welfare of every section, Mr Devender Rana decried the Congress for its abject failure in the social and economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes, who they considered just a vote bank to get power. He said the Scheduled Castes are looking only towards the BJP for their welfare because of its track record. In the coming elections also, BJP will get more support than before, he asserted.