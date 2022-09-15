BJP transformed country’s political landscape: Rana

Chamba, Sep 15: Maintaining that the BJP has transformed the country’s political landscape by taking every segment of Indian society along, party’s Co-Prabhari for Himachal Pradesh elections Devender Singh Rana today said this has left the rudderless opposition gasping and intriguing to divide the nation on caste and communal lines.
“BJP’s nationalistic character and inclusive essence is the only Mantra to make India a Vishwaguru with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Pryas, Sabka Vishwas”, Rana said while addressing the BJP Scheduled Caste Convention at Chamba this afternoon.
Devender Rana said that Indian politics has entered into a new era of bonding with social barriers crashing and ‘nation first’ philosophy becoming the way of life and guiding force to ensure progression of the country in every sphere. In this journey of New India, every segment of the society is working towards strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to carry forward his mission of nation building.
Rana referred to the great initiatives taken over the years, saying these have resulted in the emergence of an Adivasi from the Scheduled Tribe Category rise as President of this great nation.
The scenario is no different in every state of the country. In Himachal Pradesh, out of the total 6 MPs of BJP, two belong to the Scheduled Caste community. Empowerment of the weaker sections has been the core of the BJP philosophy, he added.
The Co-Prabhari expressed his satisfaction over every segment of the party working with a sense of devotion to ensure the BJP’s splendid victory in the upcoming assembly elections. He shared his assessment about the mood of the people and said he was confident about all the five seats in the Chamba belt being won by the BJP. This is because of the progressive policies and implementation of various central and state sponsored schemes by the BJP government in the past five years. He said the mission of empowering the people and ensuring holistic development of the state will continue under the double engine government.
Reiterating the commitment of the BJP towards the welfare of every section, Mr Devender Rana decried the Congress for its abject failure in the social and economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes, who they considered just a vote bank to get power. He said the Scheduled Castes are looking only towards the BJP for their welfare because of its track record. In the coming elections also, BJP will get more support than before, he asserted.
The Co-Prabhari referred to the resolve of the people of Himachal Pradesh in breaking all the political traditions by returning the BJP to govern with a huge margin of seats. A strong and stable government is all round development irrespective of caste, creed or religion.