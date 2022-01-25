BJP welcomes everyone from every region, religion: Raina

Jammu, Jan 25: BJP welcomes everyone from every region and every religion, said J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina while prominent political and social personalities from Mendhar (Poonch) hailing from different political parties chiefly NC and PDP joined BJP at its party headquarters in Jammu.
A statement of BJP issued here said that the J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina accompanied by party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul and Executive Committee Member Devender Singh Rana welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.
Raina while welcoming the new entrants from the border areas of Mendhar said that BJP was a “vision” to benefit everybody while mentioning schemes like free ration, health cards, Jan Dhan accounts, Ujjawala Yojana, toilets, ring roads, fly-overs, and roads.
He said that BJP had successfully gained the trust of common masses with the public oriented works and policies.
Raina said that BJP was the best platform to serve the nation and society with selfless efforts.
He said that it gives immense pleasure to welcome all into the party irrespective of their region or religion.
Raina stressed on the landmark decisions taken for giving justice to all the communities of J&K to strengthen democracy here especially mentioning the benefits to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakkarwals.
He said that BJP was of the firm view that new entrants would give their best efforts for the development in the region without any prejudice while they would work for the extension of the party activities in the region.
Koul said that with the charisma of excellent works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people in large number were joining BJP.
He also spoke of the excellent response BJP was getting from the residents of far flung areas of Jammu as well as Kashmir region.
Koul said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India was on the course to become Vishav Guru.
He welcomed all new entrants with open arms into the world’s biggest political organisation and prompted them to dedicate themselves for the welfare of the society and the nation.
Rana said that the party was committed to uphold the cherished agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' by steering all segments of the society, irrespective of caste, religion and region, on the path of progress and development.
He said that this was the guiding philosophy that would lead Jammu and Kashmir to an era of peace and stability by weathering all the challenges with courage and fortitude.
Rana exhorted the people to become part of the mission in making this great nation a world leader, as envisioned by the Prime Minister and work towards forging the bonds of unity and amity with a renewed vigour.