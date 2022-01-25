BJP welcomes everyone from every region, religion: Raina

A statement of BJP issued here said that the J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina accompanied by party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul and Executive Committee Member Devender Singh Rana welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.

Raina while welcoming the new entrants from the border areas of Mendhar said that BJP was a “vision” to benefit everybody while mentioning schemes like free ration, health cards, Jan Dhan accounts, Ujjawala Yojana, toilets, ring roads, fly-overs, and roads.