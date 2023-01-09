BJP will ensure that public welfare schemes launched by PM Modi should reach every single voter: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Jan 9: Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation), today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government will outreach every single voter ensuring that all the public welfare schemes reach them.
According to a press note Ashok Koul was addressing the first monthly meeting of BJP's District Jammu at its Kachi Chawni party office.
District President Parmod Kapahi, District Prabhari Rajeev Charak, Organizational General Secretary Parliamentary Constituency Inderjit Sharma, District office bearers, District Morcha Presidents and Mandal Presidents participated in the meeting.
"BJP workers must contact every single voter and ensure that all the public welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government reach to the actual needy persons", said Ashok Koul.
Ashok Koul mentioned that the landmark schemes of Modi government that have directly benefitted the masses like Izzatghar, Awas Yojna, Ayushmaan Bharat and so many others which have earned respect in transforming lives of needy population.
Inquiring about the setting up and working of the new organisational teams at District, Mandal and Booth levels under district Jammu, Ashok Koul asked them to ensure perfect harmony in between the senior party leaders, office bearers, party sympathisers and prominent social personalities of their respective booths.