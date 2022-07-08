BJP will form govt in J-K with 'full majority': Raina

Raina said the party will ensure that the nation is strengthened, both internally and externally, and is ready to lead the world.

"With dedicated efforts of the BJP leaders, the party is all set to form government with full majority in Jammu and Kashmir on its own," Raina told the party members at a workshop.

The three-day workshop for office-bearers, leaders and members is being held at a health resort at Patnitop in Udhampur district to discuss and brainstorm various issues confronting the government and the country.

Raina said these sessions carry in-depth knowledge of the party's ideology, policies and principles.