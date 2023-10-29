BJP will form govt with absolute majority: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Oct 29: Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina Sunday reiterated that his party (BJP) would form its government with an absolute majority after assembly elections, “as and when announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).”
He also asserted that the next Chief Minister of J&K would be from BJP.
Raina was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party function in Kathua district.
“See, BJP is always ready to face any election- be it parliamentary polls, assembly, Panchayat or Urban Local Bodies polls. The call of election is to be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As and when, the ECI takes a call for any election, BJP will ensure its overwhelming participation in the (election) process and will contest with its full might,” he said.
J&K BJP president said he too desired that the assembly elections should be held at the earliest possible.
“I too want the conduct of assembly elections as I know that after it, BJP will form its government with an absolute majority and the next Chief Minister of J&K will be from BJP. Thus, I’m also keen that ECI should announce assembly elections as early as possible,” he said.
When asked about the prospects of the party in ensuing parliamentary polls, Raina said that the BJP had a strong party structure and network in Jammu region as well in Kashmir and thus was confident of bettering its performance even in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
“Our party is in a very strong position. Our party works and relies on the strength of its strong cadre. The way the party has launched its “Booth Jan Samvad” programme and we are visiting every booth and are getting overwhelming public support, I believe and I can say that the party will score a bigger victory and register improvement in its tally of 2014 and 2019,” the J&K BJP president said.
Describing the ceasefire violation on the International Border by Pakistan in Arnia and R S Pura sectors of Jammu district as tragic, he reiterated, “Pakistan will have to pay heavily if it does not mend its way and it continues to indulge in such acts (ceasefire violations). It resorted to heavy shelling targetting BSF posts and some civilian areas. Its shelling was retaliated by BSF troops in a befitting manner. Following, BSF and Rangers flag meeting, we hope that Pakistan will see the reason and not resort to it (shelling) again. But if it does, then it will pay for its misadventure.”