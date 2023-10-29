BJP will form govt with absolute majority: Ravinder Raina

He also asserted that the next Chief Minister of J&K would be from BJP.

Raina was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party function in Kathua district.

“See, BJP is always ready to face any election- be it parliamentary polls, assembly, Panchayat or Urban Local Bodies polls. The call of election is to be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As and when, the ECI takes a call for any election, BJP will ensure its overwhelming participation in the (election) process and will contest with its full might,” he said.

J&K BJP president said he too desired that the assembly elections should be held at the earliest possible.