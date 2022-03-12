BJP will form Govt with own CM in J&K: Raina

Jammu, Mar 12:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K unit President Ravinder Raina Saturday said that there was no one who could fight BJP in J&K and the party was all set to form the government with its own chief minister after the ensuing assembly elections.
“Jammu has always been a stronghold of the BJP and I am confident that the ‘Lotus’ will also bloom across Kashmir in the next assembly polls. The party is confident of achieving its target of winning over 50 seats to form the next government with its own chief minister for the first time in the history of J&K,” he said addressing media persons at function here.
Referring to the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “The Muslims of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, by voting for the BJP, have broken a myth as people know whom to vote for their welfare. Deoband is a religious and political centre and they voted for progress and development. Likewise, I am confident that the people of J&K will vote for the bright future of their children in the next assembly polls.”
Raina said: “There is no one who can fight the BJP in J&K. Congress is now finished across the country. J&K is no exception. People have witnessed the rule of the NC and the PDP and they are annoyed with these parties. That is why Dogras, Kashmiris, Paharis, Bakerwals, Gujjars and people from other sections are joining the BJP.”
He said that the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh defeating amalgamate of coalition led by the Samajwadi Party and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa strongly.
He said that the results in the just-concluded assembly polls in the five states showed that people supported the policies of the BJP.
Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the BJP would welcome all those people who wanted to work dedicatedly for the nation and the welfare of the masses.