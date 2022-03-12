BJP will form Govt with own CM in J&K: Raina

“Jammu has always been a stronghold of the BJP and I am confident that the ‘Lotus’ will also bloom across Kashmir in the next assembly polls. The party is confident of achieving its target of winning over 50 seats to form the next government with its own chief minister for the first time in the history of J&K,” he said addressing media persons at function here.

Referring to the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “The Muslims of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, by voting for the BJP, have broken a myth as people know whom to vote for their welfare. Deoband is a religious and political centre and they voted for progress and development. Likewise, I am confident that the people of J&K will vote for the bright future of their children in the next assembly polls.”