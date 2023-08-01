BJP will get thumping mandate in upcoming elections: Raina

According to a press release, he was addressing party meetings in Udhampur. Ravinder Raina in these meetings sought the details of the party’s ongoing activities in the Parliamentary constituency. He also held threadbare discussions with the party leaders in formulating an effective strategy to seek support of the maximum people from all the sections and every region. In the day long separate organisational meetings with the Parliamentary Constituency Core Group, Assembly Constituencies Prabharis and Convenors And Co Convenors of ULBs and PRIs, Ravinder Raina prepared a draft road map for ensuring party’s success in polls.

Ravinder Raina said that the BJP cadre is always in working mode and visible on ground, reaching the doorsteps of the people with the programmes and welfare schemes of the government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.