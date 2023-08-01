BJP will get thumping mandate in upcoming elections: Raina

Jammu, Aug 1: J&K BJP President Raivder Raina today said that his party will get thumping majority in the next elections and the opposition parties will be further pushed to wall.
According to a press release, he was addressing party meetings in Udhampur. Ravinder Raina in these meetings sought the details of the party’s ongoing activities in the Parliamentary constituency. He also held threadbare discussions with the party leaders in formulating an effective strategy to seek support of the maximum people from all the sections and every region. In the day long separate organisational meetings with the Parliamentary Constituency Core Group, Assembly Constituencies Prabharis and Convenors And Co Convenors of ULBs and PRIs, Ravinder Raina prepared a draft road map for ensuring party’s success in polls.
Ravinder Raina said that the BJP cadre is always in working mode and visible on ground, reaching the doorsteps of the people with the programmes and welfare schemes of the government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP chief expressed satisfaction that the reports emanating from the ground reveal that BJP has become the first choice of the people cutting across their faiths and region and it is due to the fact that the other political parties only ditched the people on the name of development and social welfare.
Ravinder Raina further said that mere sloganeering was the hallmark of parties like Congress, NC and PDP, which has totally exposed them in the public, whereas the BJP and Narendra Modi government took steps and decisions to reach the people at their doorsteps and extend every kind of assistance to empower them, socially and economically.