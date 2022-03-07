BJP will win upcoming assembly polls: Kavinder

Jammu, Mar 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta Monday said the saffron party would emerge triumphant in the upcoming assembly polls and asked the party cadre to gear up for ensuing elections in J&K.
Addressing a joining progamme of the political activists here, Gupta welcomed the new entrants and said that the people had got an idea that it was only the BJP that could provide stability and progress unlike the other parties that “change colours like a chameleon to satiate their vested interests” and seldom care about the welfare of the people.