BJP will work for progress of Gujjars: Chugh

While congratulating Ghulam Ali for becoming a Rajya Sabha member, Chugh said the BJP would always work hard to ensure progress and growth of the Gujar community in J&K, a press note said. He hoped that Ghulam Ali would articulate aspirations and ambitions of the Gujjars at the national level as an MP. Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on development initiatives of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in J&K and its impact on the economic growth of the J&K particularly employment opportunities to Kashmiri youths. Tarun Chug said that during the meeting, we discussed how to provide maximum relief to the common man by the policies and programmes of the Government.