Jammu
'BJP's backing for Jammu CM attempt to divide people'
Jammu, Mar 6: Hitting out at the BJP for asserting that the next chief minister of the union territory will be a resident of Jammu, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari Sunday said such statements were made with an intention to divide the two regions.
The former minister also accused he BJP of letting outsiders loot the natural resources of J&K.£We condemn the BJP for demanding a local chief minister from Jammu. Who else can be more associated with Jammu than me after having invested in the industrial sector for the last 31 years? Am I not from Jammu?" Bukhari said. "Elections were not held...Now the demand for a Jammu chief minister is an attempt to divide the two regions (Jammu - Kashmir). However, the Apni Party will not let this happen."