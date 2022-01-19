BJP’s J&K leaders reach Punjab to plan for upcoming polls

Punjab, Jan 19:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K unit led by General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul reached Punjab to plan a strategy for the upcoming polls in the state.
A statement of BJP issued here said that many BJP leaders from J&K were allotted various districts in Punjab to help in organisational works given the assembly elections under the observation of Koul.
Koul accompanied by J&K BJP Vice President Aseem Gupta, All MorchaPrabhariMunish Sharma, and Organisation Secretary Inderjeet Sharma met PravasiPrabharis from J&K in Punjab to discuss the micro-planning of the elections.
The statement said that the J&K BJP leaders met the Prabharis in five assembly constituencies including Amritsar, TaranTaran, Majitha, Sharanpur, and Gurdaspur.
It said that addressing the PravasiPrabharis, Koul appealed to the party workers and activists to completely focus on the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab and to make it a target to form BJP government in Punjab.
He asked them to reach out to people and brief them about the policies and achievements of the BJP government.