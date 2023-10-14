BJP’s mission J&K ensures equitable empowerment : Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, Oct 14: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the huge transformation witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir on security and developmental fronts during the past over four years has instilled a sense of confidence and optimism among the people about better times to come.
“BJP’s Mission J&K has been to ensure welfare of the people by creating an atmosphere of peace and stability wherein every segment of society gets equitable opportunities to progress and prosper,” Devender Rana said while interacting with the people along with senior leader Vikram Randhawa at Satwari and Chowadi in the city periphery.
According to a press release, he said the BJP’s focus under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to create an enabling situation for the people, who have undergone difficult times for decades due to misgovernance and the various other challenges,.”The first priority in such a grim situation was to restore peace and normalcy which became possible due to strong support of the people, finally leading to unprecedented initiatives on economic and developmental fronts. The results are discernible as the people are now deriving the dividends of peace,” he added.
Rana exuded confidence that under the bold leadership of the Prime Minister, all the regions and sub regions of Jammu and Kashmir will grow as vibrant units with opportunities of progress to all, without any discrimination or any favour of appeasement. He said the voice of every region and sub-region is now being heard and course correction has been done in the process of governance. As a result of concerted efforts, the Union Territory is poised to a new era of progress, he added.
The senior BJP leader referred to the great initiatives taken over the years and implementation of various schemes and welfare programmes with missionary zeal, saying these have resulted in the growth of every section of the society. The BJP's outreach to every single person speaks about the sincerity of intent to ensure Jammu and Kashmir’s fast track development as per the cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, he added.
Rana dwelt in detail various path breaking initiatives aimed at ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments. He also spoke about various initiatives taken for improving the civic amenities and other totality services under the Jammu Smart City Project and said the most thronged pilgrim destination of north India is getting a renewed look and grandeur it deserved.