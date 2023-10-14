BJP’s mission J&K ensures equitable empowerment : Devender Singh Rana

“BJP’s Mission J&K has been to ensure welfare of the people by creating an atmosphere of peace and stability wherein every segment of society gets equitable opportunities to progress and prosper,” Devender Rana said while interacting with the people along with senior leader Vikram Randhawa at Satwari and Chowadi in the city periphery.

According to a press release, he said the BJP’s focus under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to create an enabling situation for the people, who have undergone difficult times for decades due to misgovernance and the various other challenges,.”The first priority in such a grim situation was to restore peace and normalcy which became possible due to strong support of the people, finally leading to unprecedented initiatives on economic and developmental fronts. The results are discernible as the people are now deriving the dividends of peace,” he added.