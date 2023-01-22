BJP’s State Working Committee meeting held in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 22: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that his party has become main political party of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a meeting of BJP’s state office bearers on the first day of the two day State Working Committee in Jammu.
Raina in his presidential address “appreciated the dedicated efforts of BJP activists from J&K in making the BJP as the main political party of J&K.” “BJP activists have stood with the masses in every social and worked for their issues apart from the political programmes, which has led to the acceptability of the party at the broader level,” he said.
Raina chaired the meeting. J&K BJP Seh-Prabhari Ashish Sood, Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP), former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and state office bearers of the party also addressed the meeting.
Ashish Sood gave thrust on the importance of the working committee meeting. He said that the purpose of the meeting was to improve the coordination between the top to the bottom level of the organization. He prompted the party leaders to invoke a thought provoking process to ensure the “Booth Vijay Abhiyan”.
Ashok Koul provided the outline of various sessions to be conducted in the two day meeting. He also provided detailed insight on various forthcoming party programmes.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma and All Morcha Incharge Rakesh Mahajan spoke on the importance of working of the Cells of the party.
General Secretary Vibodh Gupta explained the importance of the popular AIR programme of PM’s Mann Ki Baat programme.
Chief Spokesperson Adv Sunil Sethi presented the Political Draft of the party on which brief discussions were also held.
BJYM President Arun Jamwal spoke on the various programmes conducted under programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.
Former MLA Rajiv Sharma provided details on the “Lok Sabha” Pravas by the senior party leaders.