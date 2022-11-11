BJP’s statements to divert attention: AAP

Jammu, Nov 11: Aam Aadmi Party's Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee Incharge and Former Minister Harsh Dev Singh has termed statement of BJPs J&K Prabhari Tarun Chug on Punjab as a move of desperation as party has lost its ground in Punjab and same is the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also termed statement of Tarun Chug as a failed attempt to divert attention from issues of Jammu and Kashmir where BJP and it's proxy Government of LG administration has failed on all grounds.
In a press statement issued, Harsh Dev Singh said that BJPs Parbhari for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chug issued a statement on Punjab but his statement is nothing else then an attempt to divert they attention of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from core issues and failure of BJP in J&K which was bifurcated with tall claims for future progression which otherwise merely exist on papers.
He said that BJP has pushed Jammu and Kashmir in a state of uncertainty and chaos and now party leadership has been tasked to issue statements of other areas so as to divert the attention of people and to hide failure of both BJP and it's proxy LG Government in Jammu and Kashmir.