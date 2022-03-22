BJP’s target is to win 50 seats in assembly elections : Ashok Koul

Srinagar, Mar 22: Bhartiya Janta Party General Secretary (Org), Ashok Koul has said his party has a target to win 50 seats in coming assembly polls.
“ BJP is fully prepared to fight the Assembly elections on its own and form the next government in the Union Territory (UT),” Koul said while addressing party leaders here . “The BJP has set a target to win over 50 seats in the J&K elections - the dates for which will be announced after the completion of the delimitation exercise.”
The senior BJP leader urged the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the people and said they must forge ties with the people based on the party’s guiding values of “service, resolve and sacrifice”.
“We all are very lucky to have PM Modi as representative,” he said and announced plans to call for gatherings of workers on April 6. “The workers have been told to converge on all party offices in the state to mark the 42th foundation day of the party.”
Crediting Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in four assembly elections, Koul said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies. "Today the results of the elections have come unilaterally in favour of the BJP,” he said.
During the meeting former (MLC) Surinder Ambardar said that BJP is the only party committed for the welfare and development of people in every nook and corner of the country- including Kashmir valley.
UT Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia while speaking at the meeting said that BJP is the only secular party of this Nation because whatever schemes or grant which comes from centre is equally distributed among all. "Sabka sath sabka vikas sabka bishwas" is actually ground realities as a Panch or Sarpanch in present regime is delivering more then what Ex MLA of dynastical parties could not deliver.