BJP’s target is to win 50 seats in assembly elections : Ashok Koul

“ BJP is fully prepared to fight the Assembly elections on its own and form the next government in the Union Territory (UT),” Koul said while addressing party leaders here . “The BJP has set a target to win over 50 seats in the J&K elections - the dates for which will be announced after the completion of the delimitation exercise.”

The senior BJP leader urged the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the people and said they must forge ties with the people based on the party’s guiding values of “service, resolve and sacrifice”.