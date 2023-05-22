BJP's wrong, insensitive policies pushing farmers to wall: Sadhotra

According to a press note, he was addressing farmers at Sarora in Marh this afternoon. Sadhotra referred to the dwindling irrigation facilities, availability of sub-standard seeds, shortage of fertilizers being the key bottlenecks in the farming sector and said these have accumulated the miseries of the farmers, who feel backstabbed and pushed to the wall by the double engine government.

He said irrigation continues to be major irritant and low flow of water in the canals due to token desilting has been depriving the farmers to yield dividends despite putting in hard toil in their fields. “The power cuts and disconnection of supplies to irrigation pumps has added to their problems with nobody even showing the inclination of addressing the issues. Same is true about erratic farm inputs that have been a major cause of poor crop,” NC leader said. He said the farming community is undergoing a worst phase of frustration and dejection, which has longterm consequences as the newer generation is getting demotivated to take up peasantry as an avocation. In fact, the farmers are giving up farming as it was no longer profitable due to wrong policies adopted by the government during the past several years, NC leader added.